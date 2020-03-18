Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IVQ.U opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Invesque’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.55%.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

