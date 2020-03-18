Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 172.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Invesco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

IVZ stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

