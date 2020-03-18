International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 490 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 792 ($10.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 661.33 ($8.70).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 540.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1.49.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

