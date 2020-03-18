Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,450.00.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 321,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

