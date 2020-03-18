Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 170.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innospec by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Innospec by 309.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.