ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $91.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $91.35 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00003356 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, DragonEX, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02208264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00194093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,628,440 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit, COSS, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, ABCC, Rfinex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bitbns, Allbit, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

