HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino Acquires 1,316 Shares of Stock

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino bought 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,502.16.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. HV Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.33% of HV Bancorp worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HVBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

