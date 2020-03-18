Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

