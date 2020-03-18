Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMHC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.32.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

