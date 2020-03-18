Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 551,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Superior Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 250,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.06. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.