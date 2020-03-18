Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,030 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TowneBank worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 65,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research firms have commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

