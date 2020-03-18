Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,510 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Par Pacific worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Par Pacific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PARR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.