Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,385,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ONB opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.