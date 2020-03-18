Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.20.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

