Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, Sidoti cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

