Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $231,808,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $21,616,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

