Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $103,311.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,304.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,547 shares of company stock valued at $517,345.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

