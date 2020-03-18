Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTBI opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Hometrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

