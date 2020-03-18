Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

