HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson Purchases 1,730 Shares of Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson bought 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,985.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,521,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,010,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Jackson bought 1,420 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,798.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Edward Jackson bought 1,818 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,726.00.

HQI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

