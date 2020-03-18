HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Purchases 1,609 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,394.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,800,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,474,395.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns acquired 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,459.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,198.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns acquired 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,359.34.

On Monday, December 23rd, Richard Hermanns acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

Shares of NYSE:HQI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.