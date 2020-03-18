Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HIBB opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

