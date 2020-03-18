HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEXO. MKM Partners cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HEXO in the third quarter valued at about $3,213,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HEXO by 90.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

