Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 165.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

