Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Down 11.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $31.05, approximately 7,166,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,108,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hess by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

