Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hess by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

