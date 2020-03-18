Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Heico were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEI opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $64.90 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. Equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

