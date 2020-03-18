Head to Head Review: Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 4.57% 11.50% 4.65% Livent 12.93% 11.53% 8.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Livent 4 5 1 0 1.70

Livent has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.12%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Livent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Livent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.01 billion 1.31 $46.30 million $0.81 22.44 Livent $388.40 million 2.33 $50.20 million $0.42 14.74

Livent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCP Applied Technologies. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Livent beats GCP Applied Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

