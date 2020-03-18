HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 39696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in HD Supply by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,274,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 128,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

