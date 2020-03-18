Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 195.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.