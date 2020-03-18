Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

HWG stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.21. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

