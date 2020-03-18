Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Down 13.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.38, 9,935,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 8,125,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

