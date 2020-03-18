Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 200. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hammerson traded as low as GBX 121.55 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.10 ($1.62), with a volume of 349944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.40 ($1.74).

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.69 ($3.25).

In related news, insider David A. Tyler purchased 25,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £42,750 ($56,235.20). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74). Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 over the last three months.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Hammerson plc will post 3097.7547545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

