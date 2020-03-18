Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.