H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

