H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Receives $26.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $9,367,110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

