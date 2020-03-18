Guider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,791.71 and $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.04169153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.