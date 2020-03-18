Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

