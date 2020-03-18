Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,098. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

