Graphcoin (GRPH) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00344567 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002458 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

