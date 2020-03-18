GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 9,400 Shares

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$10,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,400.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$14,600.00.

GoldMining Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of GoldMining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

