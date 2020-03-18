Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.
NYSE GMED opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
