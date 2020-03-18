Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

NYSE GMED opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

