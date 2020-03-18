Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.47. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.