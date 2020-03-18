Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at $666,003.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

