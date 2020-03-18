Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

