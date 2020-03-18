General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

