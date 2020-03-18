General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

