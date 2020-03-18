GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get GDS alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GDS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.