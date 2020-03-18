FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sims Metal Management Ltd Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sims Metal Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims Metal Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $4.53 on Monday. Sims Metal Management has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

