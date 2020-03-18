FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crowdstrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.74.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,204,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

